These BBC weather stills should make for grave viewing

A BBC weather report still has shown just how bad rising temperatures are getting.

The still shows the extent of temperatures across the US, reaching 48C in Palm Springs, for instance.

It comes amid widespread whacky weather across the world. An extreme heatwave peaked in the western United States on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 53C in the California desert, while flash flooding killed at least five people in the northeast.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Humanity should expect "more frequent and intense" extreme weather events if global temperatures continue to rise at their current rate, Dr Akshay Deoras, from the University of Reading's meteorology department warned.

"Rising temperatures fueled by greenhouse gas emissions are turning up the heat on Europe and the rest of our planet," said Dr Deoras.

In Europe, there are red warnings over heat with temperatures expecting to reach 44C in Turkey this week and Italy issuing hot weather red alerts for 16 cities.









Over in the UK, the Met Office has predicted we won't see any hot weather until mid-August

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.