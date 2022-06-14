Marjorie Taylor Greene admits she thinks global warming is 'healthy for us'

Marjorie Taylor Greene has admitted that she thinks maybe global warming isn't such a bad thing, as 'earth warming' and 'carbon' are actually 'healthy' for us.

Appearing on RSBN, the politician defended the already one-degree rise in temperatures.

"We've had more food grown since then which feeds people," she said. "It helps to keep people alive...the earth is more green than it was years ago and that's because of the earth warming."



However, global warming is responsible for more freak weather, the destruction of animal habitats, and rising sea levels.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.