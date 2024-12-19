Pop culture in 2024 was a whirlwind of unforgettable moments, from heartwarming viral sensations like Moo Deng coming into our lives, to monumental sporting events that captivated millions around the globe.

Based on global search volume data, digital PR and SEO agency JBH has ranked the top 24 moments of 2024 that captured the world’s attention.

The year saw the Euros take the top spot, uniting nations in a football celebration while breaking digital search records. This was followed by Baby Reindeer – the Netflix hit that had notable fallout and lawsuits.

But the year wasn’t all about sports and cute animal names. Cinema also delivered blockbuster moments with sequels to Beetlejuice, Joker, and Gladiator making waves, while long-anticipated musicals like Wicked finally hit the big screen.

1. Euros (5,100,000 Searches)

The Euros took the spotlight as the most-searched pop culture event of 2024, according to the agency. This international football championship brought together nations and fans in a celebration of sportsmanship, drama, and unforgettable goals.

Getty Images





2. Baby Reindeer (3,500,000 Searches)

Baby Reindeerskyrocketed in popularity this year, sparking its fair share of controversy along the way.

With a jaw-dropping 65 million viewers tuning in across the world, the Netflix sensation quickly became a cultural phenomenon. In fact, it earned a spot on the platform's list of most-watched shows.

Getty Images





3. Beetlejuice (2,600,000 Searches)

The return of Beetlejuice to the big screen brought a mix of nostalgia and fresh excitement. This revival of the classic film had fans eager to revisit the quirky and darkly comedic world, with star-studded cast announcements driving anticipation.

Warner Bros





4. Bridgerton Season 3 (1,100,000 Searches)

The latest instalment of Bridgerton continued its reign as a cultural juggernaut. Season 3 delved deeper into the lives and loves of the Bridgerton family, captivating viewers with its blend of romance, drama, and stunning period fashion.

Netflix





5. Joker 2 (932,000 Searches)

Joker 2 proved to be one of the most divisive movies of the year, receiving very mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While some praised the film's bold storytelling and Joaquin Phoenix's continued dedication to the role, others felt it struggled to recapture the originality and impact of its predecessor.

Warner Bros





6. Gladiator 2 (917,000 Searches)

Over two decades since the original Gladiator roared onto screens, its sequel was one of the most-anticipated films of 2024. Fans were eager to return to the world of Roman intrigue and epic battles, making it a cinematic highlight of the year.

Paramount Pictures





7. Moo Deng (545,000 Searches)

Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippo born in July at Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has become a viral sensation. The seventh offspring of 25-year-old Jona and 24-year-old Tony, Moo Deng belongs to an endangered species with only 2,000–2,500 adults remaining.

Adorable and mischievous videos of her baby antics, like learning to walk up her pool's slanted edge and playfully nipping her keeper, have captivated audiences worldwide. Her charm has inspired memes and even a BuzzFeed AI image generator that imagines her in various scenarios.

Her popularity has led to a line of official merchandise by the zoo, including T-shirts that quickly sold out, stylish pants, and button-down shirts.

Getty Images





8. Wicked 2 (345,000 Searches)

The long-awaited film adaptation of the beloved musical Wicked transported fans back to the enchanting Land of Oz with breathtaking visuals and show-stopping musical numbers, rekindling the magic of the original stage production. Its release became a cultural moment, sparking widespread excitement and debate.

Much of the buzz surrounding Wicked stemmed from its star-studded cast, with Cynthia Erivo as the fiercely determined Elphaba and Ariana Grande as the bubbly and glamorous Glinda. While many fans praised the dazzling performances and the vibrant reimagining of the iconic story, others questioned whether the film could truly live up to the towering expectations set by its Broadway predecessor.

Getty Images









9. Eras Tour (306,000 Searches)

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was more than just a concert series—it was a global cultural phenomenon. With sold-out shows and record-breaking attendance across the world, Swift reaffirmed her status as a music and cultural icon.



Launching in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, and concluding in Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 8, 2024, the Eras Tour covered 149 shows across five continents. It shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing tour in history, the second-most attended, and the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue.

Getty Images





10. Emily in Paris Season 4 (281,000 Searches)

The fourth season of Emily in Paris brought its signature charm, drama, and fashion back to Netflix. Fans continued to follow Emily’s adventures in the City of Light, making it a binge-worthy favourite of 2024.

Getty Images





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.