Cadbury Roses will not contain fan favourite due to 'supply chain issues'

Boxes and tubs of chocolate are a Christmas must during the festive season, but there's some bad news for those who enjoy tucking into Cadbury's Roses.

The chocolate company has announced that one particular flavour may not appear in some of their tubs as a result of "supply chain challenges."

A few shoppers who have been purchasing the chocolate selection have noticed a lack of Tangy Orange Cremes and took to social media to highlight this shortage.

TikToker Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy50) highlighted the discrepancy after purchasing eight tubs of Roses, only to discover there were no Orange Cremes in any of them.

He has been posting a series of videos where he buys several tubs of different chocolates such as Roses, Quality Street, and Celebrations and counts the average amount of each product.

In response, Cadbury addressed the concerns and emphasised this will only occur in a "small percentage," of their product, and those without Orange Cremes will get an extra helping of Strawberry Dream Cremes instead.

"Hi, this year, a small percentage of Cadbury Roses products will not contain any Orange Cremes due to supply chain challenges," Cadbury UK posted on Twitter/X.

"But don't worry, you'll still be able to enjoy the same amount of chocolate as usual as we’ve replaced them with our much-loved Strawberry Cremes."

However, chocolate lovers are divided over the news of extra Strawberry Cremes being added.

One person said: "NO one LIKES Strawberry Cremes. Apart from my 3-year-old daughter who only likes them because they’re pink."

"Strawberry Cremes are people's favourite," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Strawberry are better than the orange."

"Who tf “loves” Strawberry Cremes?" a fourth person commented.

