Chappell Roan's recent remarks on parenthood have ignited a heated conversation online, with many mothers stepping in to protect what they believe is a critique of their role as parents.

During her appearance on Call Me Daddy with host Alex Cooper, the 'Pink Pony Club' singer shared: "All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I don't know anyone who's happy and has children at this age."

"I literally have not met anyone who’s happy — anyone who has like light in their eyes, anyone who has slept."

It didn't take long for the comments to blow up, with one hitting back: "Yikes is talking down about children in any fashion rly feminism?"

Another wrote: "Well yeah, it’s a sacrifice for something bigger. It’s not meant to be fun or relaxing lol."





Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Single mom of a daughter and super happy. She is the light of my life and I would never go back to life without her."

Over on X/Twitter, one person wrote: "Chappell Roan going on Call Her Daddy saying none of her friends with kids are happy is a prime example of why you cannot just vent to anyone because I guarantee she has this perspective because a few of her mum friends are going through it and may a friendship like that never ever ever ever find me. May the friendships of narcissistic childless women with no sense of loyalty ever find me lol."

However, many more jumped to the star's defence, writing: "She’s speaking the truth and all the unhappy parents in the comments are mad."

Another "this is such a normal take why are people mad? motherhood is a hard and tiresome thing are we denying that?"

Indy100 reached out to Chappell Roan's representative for comment

