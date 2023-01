Chris Brown has been showing off the new 'department store' he's built outside of his Tarzana, California, home - because he's ran out of storage space for his clothes.

The rapper went on to show fans the new warehouse, which is lined with rails of hundreds of items of clothing.

However, many have been quick to liken it to a charity shop, and complain about the lack of organisation in the new building.

