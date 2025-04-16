Coachella 2025 is in full swing, and if you're not lucky enough to be there this year alongside the influencer crowd, there's little doubt you're not enjoying scrolling social media for the best-in-show of festival fashion and watching the performances back from the comfort of your sofa.

This year, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and Post Malone are topping the bill as the headliners across both weekend (we've already compiled the sets you definitely need to watch), and with Justin Bieber and the Kardashians all in attendance, it's truly a game of spot the A-lister.

But outside of the music, of course Coachella is known for its luxury flair - the food is jaw-droppingly expensive (plus, they have a Nobu on-site), and brand pop-ups with gifting aplenty are all part of the norm.

@sciarramusic Goodbye Coachella 2025 ♥️ #artistpass #coachella #vippass #musicfestival #lifestyle #musician #life #music

However, there's one ticket that's on everyone's wish list for this year, and it's arguably the hardest of them all to get: An artist pass.

If you're an artist pass holder, on top of everything a regular festival ticket can get you, you'll also be able to access backstage areas, artist compounds, special front-of-stage viewing platforms, golf cart transportation around the site, and unlimited drinks. Not too bad.

While General Admission and VIP are available to buy as standard, the artist pass is definitely more exclusive, and can only be obtained by a couple of different avenues.

Firstly, as the name suggests, if you're lucky enough to be associated with one of the artists performing or their crew, they'll have a limited number of artist passes to give out to friends and family. It's also the same type of wristband you'll often see the A-listers with.

Secondly, if you've got a big budget, you can book Safari Camping. This is one of the best camps at Coachella and provides fully air-conditioned tents and a full-scale dining hall surrounded by lush mountains and palm trees - and will set you back around £10,000 per person. However, it does come with a pair of artist passes, and in a way they're priceless, right?

@theloverspassport Here is what it’s like to stay at Safari Tents for Weekend 1 of Coachella ⛺️ #coachella #safaritent #coachella2025 #coachellaweekend1

There are also a number of websites claiming to be selling artist passes for around $4,500 - but there's no telling if these are legit, so proceed with caution.

The only other way to get hold of one, albeit more long-winded, is become an influencer. Brands have notoriously become the face of Coachella with Revolve Festival living up to the hype of the main festival itself.

They tend to have huge budgets for Coachella, often putting up creators in huge villas and offering gifting suites - so what's a few thousand more for a couple of artist passes? If you needed a sign to start posting those TikToks, this is it.

Time to start planning for next year.

Why not read...

Coachella 2025: Fans react to 'incredible' detail in Lady Gaga's headline performance

California Earthquake rocks Coachella - and the influencer crowd reacted

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings