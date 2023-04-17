Coachella crowd goes wild for rescue dog 'performing' on stage

The first weekend of Coachella has wrapped up, and attendees are giving the 'performance of the festival' honour to...a dog.

Cocoa, the chocolate-brown Australian Shepherd, regularly tours with reggae band Stick Figure, and was spotted parading the stage for the crowd as they set up for their set.

Naturally, those in the audience cheered for the rescue dog, who appeared in her element getting all the attention.

Fans will also recognise her from having a leading role in the band's music video 'Shadow'.

Too cute.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters