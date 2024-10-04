A video of Sean “Diddy” Combs engaged in an explicit act with another A-list celebrity has allegedly been leaked – and it looks as though their identity won’t remain a secret for long.

Last month, the disgraced rapper was arrested and charged with crimes including racketeering and sex trafficking and, since then, more than 120 people have come forward accusing him of sexual assault.

Now, lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who is representing a number of his alleged victims, claims she has been alerted to the existence of a pornographic video featuring Combs and a very high-profile person.

Speaking on NewsNation, Mitchell-Kidd said she’d been contacted regarding the “sale of one of the Diddy tapes” – but she’d “declined” the opportunity to get her hands on it.

“There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood,” she explained.

“But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge.”

Mitchell-Kidd didn’t disclose the identity of the alleged participant in the sex tape but, she added: “This [...] person is, I would venture to say, more high-profile than Mr Combs.”

Diddy denies all charges against him, but he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars if convicted (Getty Images)

The attorney claimed she had seen “stills” of the alleged video but not the whole thing.

“I can verify that it exists, that it’s real, and that the other person in the video is very visible,” she said.

“There’s no question of if it’s that person in the video.”

Mitchell-Kidd described the alleged tape as being “pornographic in nature” and said that it appeared to have been recorded at Combs’ home in Atlanta.

However, she noted that the 54-year-old hip-hop mogul had a lot of hidden cameras in his home and suggested that the person in the video may well have been unaware that they were being filmed.

“It does seem [like] the person isn’t looking into the video,” she said. “To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they were being videotaped.

“It didn’t seem like they were an active participant in the videotaping. It seemed like they were being surreptitiously recorded.”

Representatives for Combs have so far declined to comment on reports about the alleged tape.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

News of the video comes as lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing more than 100 alleged victims of sexual assault at the hands of the disgraced rapper, plans to reveal the identities of “many powerful people” who played a role in Diddy’s alleged offences.

Addressing a press conference in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday (1 October), Buzbee warned that the “day will come” when he names other alleged perpetrators and onlookers connected to the shocking allegations.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors,” he stressed. “We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

Buzbee continued: “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names.

“It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that.”

He then added ominously: “The names will shock you.”

Representatives for the 54-year-old – who is currently facing nearly a dozen lawsuits alleging sexual and physical abuse – have denied all accusations against him.

He was indicted on 17 September on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty but was denied bail and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings