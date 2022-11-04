Russian official Dmitry Medvedev has spoken about Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, describing it as a conflict with Satan.

The former Russian President, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, described it as a war to ‘stop the supreme ruler of Hell’.

Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012, said Moscow was fighting "crazy Nazi drug addicts" in Ukraine.

He also said that Ukraine was backed by the west who he said had "saliva running down their chins from degeneracy".

Medvedev delivered a message to mark Russia's Day of National Unity and said the purpose of the war was to "stop the supreme ruler of Hell, whatever name he uses - Satan, Lucifer or Iblis".

The official was speaking to mark Russia's Day of National Unity Alexey Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP via Getty

He went on to speak about the power of Russia’s weapons, saying they had the power to "send all our enemies to fiery Gehenna”.

He also described Ukrainian weapons as "intricate lies”, before adding: “And our weapon is the truth. That is why our cause is right. That is why victory will be ours! Happy Holidays!"

It comes after a top Ukrainian official claimed that there are at least three body doubles who have undergone plastic surgery to look like the Russian president Putin.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov is the head of military intelligence for Ukraine, and spoke about the images of Putin that the West is used to seeing.

