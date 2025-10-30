Leading doctor issues warning over this popular Halloween accessory

As Halloween approaches and crowds rush to grab last-minute costumes and decorations, one leading eye specialist has issued an important warning about a lesser-known risk linked to a popular accessory: novelty contact lenses.

A study by the College of Optometrists revealed that 63 per cent of people planning to dress up are considering using cosmetic lenses as part of their look. Yet, unlike prescribed or standard contact lenses, fancy dress versions are not tailored to the individual’s eyes – a factor that can significantly increase the risk of irritation, scratching, or infection.

Dr David Allamby, Medical Director at Focus Clinics, is urging partygoers to treat decorative lenses with the same care as prescribed ones. "The eye is a very delicate area and it needs to be treated with kid gloves," he explains. "I have seen some terrible cases of injuries from normal contact lenses, and novelty ones aren’t likely to be made of the same quality as those on prescription."

He warns that even minor mishandling can have serious consequences, adding that inserting the lenses incorrectly can lead to "tears on the cornea, and bacteria breeding behind the lens, which can lead to ulcers and potentially blindness."

iStock

Drawing a vivid comparison, Dr Allamby likens wearing unprescribed contact lenses to driving an untested car: "You wouldn’t drive a car that didn’t have an MOT, it’d be extremely dangerous and foolish to do so. Yet many people in the UK seem to think that putting things in their eyes that haven’t been sold by a trained eye-care professional is perfectly fine…it is anything but."

Dr Allamby is calling for stricter regulation around the sale of novelty contact lenses, describing it as "shocking" how easily they can be purchased online or in fancy dress shops with no professional guidance or aftercare.

"I’d advise the government that it’s a retailing loophole which needs to be firmly closed," he concludes.

