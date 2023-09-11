Donald Trump once claimed he was a first responder during the 9/11 attack

Donald Trump once boldly claimed that he was one of the first responders to the World Trade Centre terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

The former President made the claim while speaking at a White House event which marked the signer of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, where he spoke in front of 60 first responders and the families.

Trump, who is a New York native and was seemingly in the city on that fateful day, told the families:

I was down there also but I'm not considering myself a first responder.



Trump, who would appear to have a selective memory of that day's events and has previously received compensation for damage to his properties, that were unaffected, money that was originally intended for small businesses.

Now that Trump has suggested that he was there at Ground Zero helping the emergency services and victims, people began suggesting other famous moments in history that Trump was a part of.





Thus, the #LostTrumpHistory meme was born and it was tragically hilarious, to say the least.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.