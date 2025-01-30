Dry January finish line is start of a healthier new life for some drinkers

Hundreds of people will be marking the end of Dry January with a 10k run this weekend.

While some will be looking forward to celebrating the end of an alcohol-free month, for others the end of January is the start of a healthier, happier new life.

Among the runners in Milton Keynes on Sunday February 2 will be four men who have changed their relationship with alcohol and are raising money for Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind Dry January.

Chris Linnitt after finishing the Dry January 10k in 2024 (Tony Jarvis/Alcohol Change UK/PA)

Chris Linnitt, 45, from south Devon, said he used alcohol as a coping mechanism after a motorbike accident in August 2002 which left him with serious head injuries and a badly-broken left leg which was later amputated above the knee.

He realised in 2016 that alcohol was affecting his wellbeing, work and those around him, so he tried Dry January.

When he struggled to quit for a month, he realised his relationship with alcohol was holding him back but he eventually gave up drinking completely.

Going alcohol-free was the best decision I’ve ever made Chris Linnitt

Mr Linnitt, a chartered legal executive and managing partner at Beyond Legal, now channels his energy into taking on endurance challenges including ultra marathons as well as climbing Kilimanjaro and a planned attempt to conquer Mont Blanc in June.

“Going alcohol-free was the best decision I’ve ever made. It’s unlocked so much drive and ambition in me that I didn’t know I had and I’m now the fittest, healthiest and happiest I’ve ever been,” he said.

“I support the work of Alcohol Change UK because it’s not anti-alcohol, but anti-alcohol-harm, something I think is hugely important.

“Whether it’s through the Dry January challenge or any of its wider work year-round, it’s focused on getting us all thinking and reflecting on our own drinking habits, and if we might benefit – like I did – from making a change.”

Ian Massey found his drinking crept up after he left his job as a police officer (Handout/PA)

Ian Massey, 59, from Halesowen, West Midlands, served as a police officer for 30 years.

After he left the job, his drinking crept up so he decided to take a break with the Dry January challenge in 2023, followed by moderate drinking before he chose an alcohol-free life from December 21 the same year.

“I suffer from PTSD as a result of what I have experienced serving our country for half of my life in the police service,” he said.

I am in a far better place now and can’t see myself drinking again Ian Massey

“Excessive alcohol consumption was causing further harm and compounding my situation.”

Now working part-time as a postman, he said the time he spent resetting his relationship with alcohol “ultimately gave me the insight, confidence and foundation to go for complete abstinence”.

“I am in a far better place now and can’t see myself drinking again.”

Michael Singh gave up alcohol after realising it was affecting his mental health (Handout/PA)

Michael Singh, 33, a project manager in the logistics sector from west London, became alcohol-free in August 2020 to combat the impact of drinking on his mental health.

He said at first he struggled with the idea of a week without alcohol but added: “Now alcohol-free for more than four years, I have first-hand experience of the benefits of not drinking on my mind and body, which I started to experience almost immediately after not drinking.”

Initially, he found himself compensating for alcohol with junk food and fizzy drinks, and struggled with his weight, so starting running and yoga.

I've never felt so good Michael Singh

He joined a sober running group in London, signed up for some races and has run distances from 5k to a marathon, raising around £7,000 for Alcohol Change UK.

“Instead of spending weekends in the pub or in bed, I’m spending them exercising and raising money for Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the Dry January challenge on a mission to reduce alcohol harm.

“I feel so proud to be able to represent and support the charity as an ambassador, and it always feels fantastic to pull on their running top and taking part in a race for them.

“I’ve never felt so good. Never been in better shape and I’ve gone from hating my reflection in the mirror to being proud of my body.”

Sean Willers found himself in a cycle of drinking when he worked as a DJ (Handout/PA)

Sean Willers, 36, from east London, is ex-military and a former DJ who found himself in a cycle of drinking.

He initially tried Dry January and has now spent more than 500 days living alcohol-free.

“The Dry January challenge wasn’t easy for me. I didn’t realise how much of my identity and my life was tied up in drinking.

“What it showed me is that I was capable of change, even if it was uncomfortable at first.

Without alcohol, I have more energy, more control over my life and a clear mind Sean Willers

“It planted the seed and eventually I made the decision to quit for good.”

Running and fitness gave him something to focus on and Mr Willers now works as a health and fitness coach.

“Without alcohol, I have more energy, more control over my life and a clear mind.

“When I first stopped drinking, I needed something to replace that chaos, and running gave me that. It was hard at first, but every run felt like a step forward. Over time, it became part of my identity.

“Now, fitness isn’t just something I do; it’s how I stay in control, push myself, and continue to grow.”

– There is still time to take part in the Dry January 10k and participants can get a discounted non-fundraising entry of £15 (usual price £60) using the code DJ10K15 when signing up in advance: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-dry-january-10k-2025-tickets-1001148802017

Online registrations close at 11.30pm on Friday January 31 and anyone who does not sign up online can turn up on the day to take part.

– To support the team’s shared fundraising page, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/dryjanuary10k2025