Saturday Night Live is back with a new host and guest performer on the comedy sketch show this week

So far on the 51st season of the show, there have been a number of hosts and musical guests, as SNL kicked off the season back in October with host Bad Bunny and Doja Cat performing.

Following this, Amy Poehler returned for hosting duties, and Role Model made his SNL performance debut (with a cheeky cameo from Charli XCX during the song Sally, When The Wine Runs Out).

It was then a Sabrina Carpenter double bill as she both hosted and performed, then in November Miles Teller hosted with tunes from Brandi Carlie, followed by Nikki Glaser and Sombr.

We then saw Glen Powell take the hosting reins, with Olivia Dean singing two of her songs, and the most recent episode on December 6 was when Melissa McCarthy hosted, and Dijon performed.

So who is hosting and performing on SNL this week?

This week, it is a British line-up as actor Josh O'Connor will be hosting in his debut on the show, as he his promoting his new film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Meanwhile, the musical guest this week is Lily Allen, whose new album, West End Girl, was released in October, has received widespread critical praise - so no doubt we can expect her to perform songs from the album.

Recently, the pair appeared in a promotional clip alongside SNL's Andrew Dismukes.

Are there more SNL episodes to come?

Short answer - yes.

There is one more episode to come that is set to air on December 20, where we'll see Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande host the show, while music icon Cher will be performing.

