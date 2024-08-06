Elon Musk wants to give Neuralink brainchip patients "superpowers"

Elon Musk has said "let's give people superpowers" when talking about Neuralink which is inserting brain chips into the brains of human patients.

Speaking on Lex Fridman's podcast, the X / Twitter owner spoke at length about a number of topics, including the latest with Neuralink and what he hopes can be achieved.

He said that the first patient who received the chip is now able to play video games such as Mario Kart and that a second patient has received the chip.

And when speaking about what he wants to achieve with Neuralink, Musk joked about giving people superpowers.

Elon Musk: Neuralink and the Future of Humanity | Lex Fridman Podcast #438 Elon Musk is CEO of Neuralink, SpaceX, Tesla, xAI, and CTO of X. DJ Seo is COO & President of Neuralink. Matthew MacDougall ...

He said: "I think we're actually going to aim for augmentation with people who have neuron damage. So we're not just aiming to give people the communication data rate equivalent to normal humans.

"We're aiming to give people who have... A quadriplegic, or maybe have complete loss of the connection to the brain and body, a communication data rate that exceeds normal humans.

"While we're in there, why not? Let's give people superpowers."

With the first patient now able to play video games using just their mind, Musk made a bold prediction that the level they're able to play the game to will go past the very best we see at this moment in time.

"We feel pretty confident that I think maybe within the next year or two, that someone with a Neuralink implant will be able to outperform a pro gamer," he said.

