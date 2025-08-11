White House posts bizarre Teletubbies inspired video on immigration

The White House has shared a bizarre Teletubbies inspired video of border czar Tom Homan in their latest tirade of odd pop culture references.

Last week, it was the viral 'Jet2 Holiday' sound over a video of ICE deporting people, this week it's Homan ranting about immigration as he rises into the sky as the Teletubbies sun.

The post was accompanied by the caption: "Good Sunday Morning. Every criminal illegal alien will be deported - Tom Homan is making America Safe Again."

