Elon Musk's new robot demo has the internet talking - and it's not good

Elon Musk has revealed the first look at his Optimus robots, and it's safe to say not everyone is impressed.

It comes as Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently announced he was sacking 4,000 staff members and replacing with AI - but he's received pushback after resharing the demo of the new Tesla robots which are currently being built on X.

He called it a "productivity game-changer," but the rest of the internet had other things to say...

Many were clearly unimpressed with the tech giants progress, with one writing: "This might literally be the worst humanoid robot demo I have seen."

Many were appalled by the price tag saying, "At first I thought this was a troll post... This is pretty bad for 200k+. I wouldn't even pay 20k for this..."





