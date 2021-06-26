Police stop ‘exorcism’ of wooden logs in Home Depot store

Police are used to responding to rowdy conduct, but not when it comes to casting out demons.

Yet, cops in Pennsylvania have revealed that they were called out to deal with an “exorcism” – and in the most unlikely of places.

The force said it sent officers to a Home Depot store due to “disorderly people having an exorcism” in the lumber aisle.

Apparently, the ceremony – in which supposed evil spirits are expelled from a person or place – was for the dead trees.

Details of the bizarre incident were revealed in an inconspicuous Facebook post by the Dickson City police department.

A long list of the department’s call log shared a 27-word description of the strange call-out.

“3:26pm Commerce Blvd. @ Home Depot for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle for the dead trees. They were escorted out of the building.”

Hundreds of people have since liked and reshared the post, offering their takes on the baffling event.

One person commented: “An exorcism in a Home Depot. I just can’t right now.”

While another wrote: “How does a wood exorcism happen in 2021 and not a single person in Home Depot videoed this for our entertainment? I need answers.”

Indeed, numerous people urged the force to release footage of the encounter.

“I say that we all demand that home depot releases the security camera footage of the exorcism,” said one.

“Please, may I have a crumb of context and also the body cam footage of the Home Depot,” replied another.

Two people took part in the mysterious ritual but neither was charged, WTSP reported.

So, watch out - you might stumble upon another wood “exorcism” next time you’re shopping for some logs...