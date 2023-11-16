Marjorie Taylor Greene was brutally shut down by FBI director Christopher A. Wray during a Senate hearing, after she seemingly forgot what his job was.

The duo were bickering over the Oct. 18 Capitol Hill protest, when Greene accused the 'Department of Homeland Security' of 'censoring Americans', and questioned why he hadn't seen her posts on Twitter about it.

Wray quickly clapped back: "I’m not part of the Department of Homeland Security".

Awkward.

