Fyre Festival is back - but it's rebranding as something completely different

If the devil works hard then Billy McFarland works harder, because somehow, Fyre Festival is back...again.

It was the disaster event that was, then wasn't, then was again when Fyre 2 was announced, then wasn't again when McFarland cancelled weeks before and put the Fyre name up for sale, and now apparently it's back on, but rebranding as something totally different.

As a reminder, the initial Fyre disaster, which saw the 33-year-old banged up for fraud, was a new, luxury festival concept introduced in 2017, promising attendees the chance to get up close with celebrities while relaxing on the white sandy shores of a Caribbean island.

Instead, it ended with a Netflix documentary detailing how guests who had paid thousands of dollars were fed dry cheese sandwiches, reduced to trash-piled campsites, and few of the weekend's artists performed - including drop outs from Blink-182 and Migos.

After serving his time, McFarland then attempted to flog $250 tickets to a virtual festival. However, it's not known if the festival ever took place as McFarland was sued by one of his fellow investors.

Nonetheless, he persevered, and soon, Fyre 2 was announced as an improved version of the original Fyre Festival to take place in Mexico on 30 May 2025, with tickets ranging from $1,400 (£1,058) to $1.1m (£831,534).

However, just weeks before the redemption arc was set to begin, the founder said he'd be putting the Fyre name up for sale, and the festival would be postponed "indefinitely".

Fast forward to June 2025, and ticket holders received an email from Fyre with a new proposition.

"After news broke a few weeks ago that we were putting the FYRE IP up for sale, we got a message. A small beach resort and the island of Utila, Honduras had seen the headlines—and they had an idea. They have tapped FYRE to bring global attention to this off-the-map gem, programming unforgettable experiences, and simply enjoying life at the edge of the reef", it read.

"This was a no-brainer for us, so just like that, FYRE has found its way back to the spark that started it all. In early September, FYRE returns to the Caribbean for the FYRE Resort Pop-Up at Coral View Utila—a weeklong escape blending adventure, spontaneity, and paradise."

Taking place from 3-10 September, the new concept, rebranded as a hotel experience in Utila, Honduras, means existing Fyre ticket holders will be eligible for a three-night stay. For those who are not currently ticket holders rooms start at $198 per night for singles, $329 for couples, $399 for triples and $449 for the hotel’s four-bed room - and a pass for Fyre will be thrown in with the booking.

It's thought there will be around 300-400 attendees.

The location? Coral View resort, a three-star hotel owned by former New York concert promoter Heath Miller, who says it'll be a lot more low-key than Fyre Fests past.





“This event isn’t for an artist looking for a $100,000 fee,” he says.

“Honestly, for me, this is a promotional vehicle for my hotel and it plays into my grand plan — I’m working on writing a book on my music career, and the book was supposed to end last June [with a story about] Jack Antonoff in Asbury Park. But instead, I guess Fyre is going to be the final chapter of the book.”

“I look at Billy’s mistakes and I ask myself what I would have done if I was controlling millions of dollars for a huge party. I don’t know. What I can tell you about Billy is that he a big kid at heart that really just wants to throw the world’s greatest party."

A section on the pop-up on Fyre's website reads: "We’re not chasing luxury. We’re chasing stories. Our trip is about deep dives, street food, late night bonfires, and waking up to something unexpected. This location is the essence of beauty, energy, and potential for adventure.



"Come with us. Sleep under the stars, dive into new cultures, and leave with new friends that will last a lifetime. This is FYRE—reborn in the Caribbean, for an unforgettable week."

Promised activities include guided hikes across the island, daily chef-prepared breakfasts, scuba diving, beach volleyball, and boat excursions.

If that doesn't work out, it'll make a great sequel to the Netflix documentary.

