Fyre Festival founder launches virtual music festival costing $250 per ticket

Fyre festival creator Billy McFarland has revealed he has a new festival in the works - to help pay off his debts from the last disaster.

However, this festival, called PYRT (pronounced pirate) will be virtual, and set you back $250 (£206).

"The Government of the Bahamas will not endorse or approve any event in The Bahamas associated with him", deputy prime minister of the Bahamas, Chester Cooper, said, after McFarland teased it would be held there.

McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.

