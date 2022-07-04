A woman has gone viral after sharing a little-known petrol pump hack – and all it requires is the touch of a button.

TikTok user Livs (@livticks) took to the platform with her game-changing tip for all drivers. In her clip that racked up 2 million views, Livs films the petrol pump and says: "How did I never know this existed?!

"If you click this button two times ten for £20. It will stop itself at exactly £20," she explained.

When the pump demonstrates just that, stopping at the £20 mark, she shouts, "Wow! That's so cool!"

Thousands of fellow TikTok users seemingly had no idea either and thanked Livs for her handy trick.

"Wait u mean no more £20.01????" one said, to which another reiterated: "LIFE CHANGING."

Others made light of the rising cost of petrol, with one joking: "Where did £20 get you tho…. To the next street?"

@livticks PETROL LIFE HACK… #Petrol #lifehack #petrollifehack #fyp #foryoupage #realreaction #gamechanger





Meanwhile, some users said the tip takes all the fun out of it. "But that defeats the challenge of trying to do it yourself. it's a game in itself to land on 000s no .01 or .99," they said.



Another user clarified that not all pumps have this feature.

As the cost of petrol continues to soar, so does fuel thefts.

Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said drive-off incidents – where a motorist fills up and makes no attempt to pay before leaving – have increased by 61% so far this year, compared with the same period in 2021.

PRA executive director Gordon Balmer described the number of thefts as “going through the roof” with “10 incidents a day” being reported.

Retailers will lose £25 million if the current rate of drive-offs continues for the next 12 months, he said.

