GameStop 'trade anything' day announced: What can I actually trade in?

GameStop has announced a 'trade anything' day where for one day only, you can trade in unwanted items for store credit - but there are a few exceptions you need to know about.

It's happening on Saturday 6 December and pretty much anything goes. It's not known how much certain items will be worth or what you can get for them but GameStop will take it as long as it meets its criteria.

GameStop staff have the discretion to reject any item and there are some surprising exclusions, including a lot of electronics, and some inclusions that might raise a few eyebrows such as taxidermy animals.

But there will undoubtedly be loads of weird and wonderful items traded in on the day that people will shout about on social media.

Some exclusions apply and here is a full list of what you can NOT trade in:

Hazardous waste or material, chemicals, liquids

Lithium ion batteries or items containing lithium ion batteries

Weapons and ammo

Dead or alive animals (taxidermy items are valid for trade)

Alcohol, tobacco, drugs or pharmaceuticals (legal or not)

Computers (such as desktops, laptops, notebooks, all-in-ones, minis, workstations, e-readers, tablets, thin clients, smart displays, virtual reality headsets with built-in processor, interactive flat panel displays with built-in processor) excluding certain MacBooks GameStop normally accepts in trade

Computer peripherals intended for use with a computer and weighing less than 100 pounds (monitors, keyboards / keypads, mice / pointing devices, external hard drives excluding those normally accepted in trade), facsimile machines, document scanners, printers, 3D printers, label printers, digital picture frames

Small electronic equipment (portable digital music players, VCRs, DVD players, DVRs, digital converter boxes, cable or satellite receivers, projectors including those with DVD player capability)

Small scale servers

Televisions

Gift cards and other currency (foreign or domestic)

Jewellery

Sexual and explicit items

Items resembling body parts

Items must fit in GameStop's 20x20x20 measuring box with terms and conditions of promotion subject to change.

As it stands, aside from those exclusions and with those things in mind, everything else goes.

