Piers Morgan tried to compare the Lineker debacle to his Meghan Markle feud

Piers Morgan has likened the BBC's treatment of Gary Lineker to his own feud with ITV over his comments about Meghan Markle.

The BBC has suspended Lineker for breaching impartiality guidelines after the sports pundit posted tweets this week criticising Rishi Sunak’s new asylum policy and likened the language used by ministers about asylum seekers to “that used by Germany in the 30s”.

The decision has caused massive backlash, with Linker's fellow Match of the Day pundits pulling out of the show this weekend and many high-profile figures coming out to defend the pundit.

Morgan is one of the people who has defended Lineker over free speech grounds, first pointing out that Lineker was allowed to criticise Qatar's human rights record on the broadcaster.

But then he ended up losing the plot, slightly, when he compared it to remarks he made about Markle in 2021.

On Twitter, he wrote:

In 2021, Morgan left Good Morning Britain after Ofcom launched an investigation into comments he made about Markle, suggesting he didn't believe she had suicidal thoughts.

Not really the same thing as criticising government policy, is it Morgan?

