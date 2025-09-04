Giorgio Armani dies aged 91: Tributes pour in for 'one of the best creators' of all time

Legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from around the world.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the company shared in a statement, adding that he "worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects".

Admired within the fashion world as "Re Giorgio" (King Giorgio), Armani came to embody Italian elegance, shaping the wardrobes of a generation of accomplished women and men seeking a more relaxed alternative to traditional tailoring.

Although celebrated as one of the world’s leading designers, Armani remained fiercely private, steering the brand he built with a firm hand. He preserved its independence while relying on a close circle of relatives and longtime collaborators.

A funeral chamber will reportedly be open in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a private service at a later, undisclosed date, according to the company.

As the news broke, tributes quickly poured in across social media platforms.

Donatella Versace turned to Instagram with a heartfelt message: "The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever."





"RIP, one of the best creators left this world," one X/Twitter user penned.

Another wrote: "Rest in peace, Giorgio Armani. A true legend who redefined fashion and style for generations. Your elegance and vision will live on forever."

"Rest in peace, Armani. Thanks for all the great years," a third shared.

As one tribute noted, "legends never die." Rest in peace, Giorgio Armani (1934–2025).

