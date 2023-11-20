Grand Theft Auto 6 fans notice 12 leaked details which could be total gamechangers

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is a mere few weeks away, and fans are ecstatic.

GTA 6 is set to be a hit among fans all over the world. Earlier this month, Rockstar Games released a statement to celebrate their 25th anniversary ahead of next month. It was then news of the highly anticipated trailer was shared.

"We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto," they wrote.

Over the last year, gamers have united to discuss what they'd like to see in the new drop, along with discussions of alleged leaked details.

Nothing is set in concrete as of yet, including the release date. However, a June 2022 report by Bloomberg reckoned the game was still around two years from dropping.

In the meantime, one Reddit thread has proven popular with dozens of fans sharing details they "saw in the leaks and thought they're already better than GTA 5".





The discussion was mostly geared towards the upgrade in quality.

The poster suggested that players and NPCs (non-playable characters) looked "bigger in size, they look more realistic and immersive." They also noted the improvement in the quality of skin, clothing, the landscape and the weather.

"Rain already looked fantastic in GTA 5 but it's looking even crazier in GTA 6. especially in two clips," they shared.

They also turned their attention to car modifications and how "character switching is even faster than Spiderman 2".

It didn't take long for the excitement to kick in for many, with one person responding: "Anyone else having difficulty processing the fact that this game could look better than Red Dead 2?"

Another added: "The thing that impressed me visually is how it looks like a real-life Google Maps Street photo while in pre-alpha."

It comes after fans also shared a 'beautiful' fact about the upcoming game which they already can't believe.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.