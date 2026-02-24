Gucci have raised eyebrows after openly using AI-generated imagery to promote their upcoming Milan Fashion Week runway - and fans aren't sure what to make of it.

This show, which takes place at 14:00 CET on 27 February, is a particularly poignant one, as it marks Demna Gvasalia's debut show for the brand, which he joined in 2025.

In the series of images posted to social media, the term "Created with AI" appears in the captions repeatedly.





One realistic-looking image depicts a Milanese Sciura turning heads in a restaurant, draped in fur and oversized sunglasses.

Others, are more obviously less-genuine, including a reimagining of the 1984 Gucci Cadillac car.

One image is even animated in a similar style to the Grand Theft Auto games and set against a Gucci-fied Vice City backdrop, prompting speculation they could also have involvement in the upcoming GTA 6 game.

"If you’re going to call yourself a luxury brand and charge that much for your products, people expect artistry", one person responded to the images. "Creating an ad with AI is a direct slap in the face to your own industry that is supposed to be about highly skilled artisans."

Gucci

"I thought the whole idea of luxury is doing things the hard way. Sticking to high craftsmanship ideology, handmade with passionate labour", another echoed.

"So I assume you’re cutting your prices then since you’re being cheap too?", a third disapproved.

Known mononymously as Demna, the brand's new creative director is best-recognised as the co-founder of Vetements, and has spent the last decade leading Balenciaga.

But, one thing we have to keep in mind is that this man is not afraid to take risks. He oversaw Balenciaga during their controversial 2022 'Balenciaga Gift Shop' campaign, depicting teddy bears dressed up in BDSM-inspired clothing, being held by young children.

The campaign led to temporary condemnation of the brand, and a global outpouring of demands for them to do better.

“I want to personally apologise for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility", he said in a statement at the time. "It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them. As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn.”

Gucci

But now, a whole new controversy could be unlocked thanks to this futuristic approach to advertising, particularly during a time where creative careers are increasingly being lost to artificial intelligence.

It's not their first recent toe-dip into AI either.

This month, they also became the first luxury brand to sponsor an AI Lens on Snapchat, allowing users to transforms themselves into some of La Famiglia’s emblematic figures.

Of course, one explanation could be that this is merely an experiment - or even offer us a peek into what to expect from the next era of the brand.

But, as the luxury set holds their breath as to whether Demna can turn around Gucci's 22 per cent sales downturn, this will either become known as a misunderstood, genius marketing ploy, or a frightening look at the future of fashion.

Indy100 has reached out to Gucci for comment

Why not read...

Noughties trends make striking comeback at London Fashion Week

Is divorce officially chic? Reformation launches new collection fronted by Kim Kardashian's attorney