As US president Donald Trump continues to talk about the ‘Gulf of America’ and buying Greenland, American citizens are rightly asking how all of that addresses far more pressing issues such as the cost of living, and that question has finally been put to Trump this week.

Whether he actually answered said question is another matter entirely.

It comes after Trump placed tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada last week, which could cost Americans more when it comes to items such as vegetables and electronics, before announcing a pause for the latter two countries.

And on Sunday, in another push for his ‘Gulf of America’ policy, the Republican signed a proclamation inside Air Force One declaring 9 February would be known as ‘Gulf of America Day’, as the aircraft flew over the ocean basin on the way to the Super Bowl.

But before becoming the first sitting president to attend the renowned sporting event, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News in which anchor Bret Baier asked when families “will be able to feel prices going own”.

“Groceries, energy, or are you kind of saying to them, ‘Hang on, inflation may get worse until it gets better,” he said.

Trump replied: “No, I think we’re gonna become a rich… Now look, we aren’t that rich right now, we owe $36 trillion, that’s because we let all these nations take advantage of us.

“Same thing like 200 billion with Canada, we have a 300… We have a deficit with Mexico, $350 billion, I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that, I’m not going to let that happen.’”

No, we have no clue either.

The exchange has since been branded “terrible” and “incomprehensible” on Twitter/X:

Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen claimed Trump had a part to play in such debt during his first administration:

And others have branded the president’s response a “damning non-answer”:

All of this follows comments from Trump to Meet the Press earlier this week, in which he claimed he won the presidential election on the issues of the US-Mexico border and “groceries”.

He said: “Very simple word: groceries … I started using the word, ‘the groceries’ – when you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that.

“We’ve gotta bring those prices way down.”

The president made similar remarks on Friday, when he said ‘groceries’ was “sort of an old-fashioned word” but the “most accurate word” to describe the problem.

Bit weird.

