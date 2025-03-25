Did Gwyneth Paltrow just subtly parody Meghan Markle?

Gwyneth Paltrow has literally and figuratively cooked up a storm on social media, with some fans believing her latest clip is subtly shading Meghan Markle.

Paltrow shows fans how to make a simple but delicious breakfast in the viral Instagram clip that's racked up two million views.

"My cleaner take on a classic breakfast: gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon," she wrote as the caption while using Natalie Cole's 'This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)' as the backing track. The track is also the theme song to Markle's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Paltrow, looking effortlessly chic in her pyjamas, takes a laid-back approach as she assembles the dish, including charming shots of a sunset, a kiss for her dog, and the final result.

However, it didn't take long for fans to speculate whether it was a subtle dig towards the Duchess of Sussex.

One quizzed: "Lol isn’t this the song they keep using in the Meghan Markle promo?"

Another wrote: "With Shade, Gwyneth... I see what you did there"

A third chimed in: "Thank you Gwyneth for the integrity to show your real home…..loving the breakfast!"

However, one slammed Paltrow after believing the seemingly innocent video was shade at Markle: "It's bad enough that women are pitted against each other but it's unforgivable when women do it themselves. I thought Gwyneth had more class but I guess she was just acting."

Meanwhile, one fan of With Love, Meghan penned: "Oh wow, everyone is so inspired by you @meghan !!! Love the new show on @Netflix"

Indy100 reached out to Gwyneth Paltrow's representative for comment

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.