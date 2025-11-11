Hakeem Jeffries ridicules Dr Oz: 'Nobody takes him seriously'

Video
Hakeem Jeffries didn’t mince his words when asked about Mehmet Oz’s comments on health-care enrolments.
The House Minority Leader dismissed Oz, declaring: “Nobody who’s serious in this country takes Dr Oz seriously. No one.”
He accused the GOP of rubber-stamping poor choices he calls "Donald Trump's cruelty and extreme agenda."
The remark swiftly sparked debate, as Jeffries remarked: "I have no idea what Dr Oz is talking about, and neither do the American people."
