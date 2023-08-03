Gwyneth Paltrow offers up stay at her house and dinner with her on Airbnb

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up her Montecito guesthouse on Airbnb for one night only, and the lucky punters will even indulge in dinner with the wellness guru and her husband.

Of course, the bathroom will be fully-stocked with Goop products too, and you'll be able to use her private pool.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” she explained of why she wanted to do it.

Bookings open on Airbnb from 10am PST (5pm GMT) on 15 August.

