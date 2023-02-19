Woman subjected to 'disgusting' gym attack praised for her 'strength and courage'

A woman who was the victim of an attack in a gym in Florida has been praised for her "strength" following the incident after she admitted that she was feeling "really good" in the aftermath.

Shocking footage went viral earlier this week of Nashali Alma, who was working out in the gym in her apartment complex when she encountered a man who she thought was there to exercise just like her.

However, he wasn't and in disturbing footage captured on CCTV, the man began attacking her and chasing her around the gym, forcing her to fend for herself.

Despite him pinning her to the ground she still managed to fight him off and eventually managed to escape his clutches and call the police, who soon arrested the culprit, who has been identified as 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones.

Speaking to TMZ, Alma has now revealed what happened. She said: "I was there alone, working out. I was in the middle of my set and I hear a knock on the door, and some people do forget their key fobs, and so I just let him in and I didn't really pay too much attention. I just went back to finish up my workout.

"For the first half of the encounter he didn't say a single word to me, it was just me talking like, 'What are you doing bro? Get the f- away from me.' He wasn't exchanging any words until we reached the other side of the gym where I was trying to call 911 and he said, 'Don't do that. Don't call nobody.' That's when he grabbed me and we started going at it."

She also revealed how she managed to get away from him which involved the 24-year-old grabbing hold of his beard. Alma added: "As you can see in the video, when he grabbed me I started off with punching him in his head with my phone, then I started jabbing him with my left hand.

"Then we ended up on the floor for a little bit, and off the camera - you don't see it obviously - he was trying to put me in a chokehold and I somehow slipped out of it, I elbowed him in the face and I grabbed all of his beard hairs.

"I started twisting it and twisting it, and that's when you see me standing up, and I just tell him, 'Get off,' and he kind of just let go, and I just ran out."

Alma thankfully said that the moment has not disturbed her too much and that she has received an outpouring of love in response. "I'm actually feeling really good," she added. "The last two days I've woken up to a lot of people just being so supportive, showing a lot of love - it feels great."

Chad Chronister, the Sheriff of Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa praised Alma for her actions during the attack and hopes that it can be an inspiration for other women.

Chronister said: "I was disgusted by the suspect's actions, how he preyed on this young woman. This woman's strength, courage, and determination are inspiring. I know her story is going to be an inspiration to other women."

