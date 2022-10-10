Harry Kane to read about finding your inner lion on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

England captain Harry Kane will tell a tale about overcoming fear and finding your inner lion through self-belief when he sits down to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker, 29, is the latest famous face to sign up for the series and will read The Lion Inside written by Rachel Bright and illustrated by Jim Field.

The story follows a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar and is a book which Kane chose himself – as he reads it to his three children to remind them how even the smallest creatures can have the heart of a lion.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane with wife Katie Goodland and their children Ivy, Vivienne Jane and Louis (PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Kane said: “One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book. I enjoy this quality time with them.

“They especially love the book The Lion Inside so they will be extremely excited to hear this.”

The football star shares three children, Ivy, Vivienne Jane and Louis, with his wife Katie Goodland.

Kane’s episode will air on October 10, which marks World Mental Health Day, a day focused on raising awareness of mental health issues.

This year’s theme is “make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority” which aligns with Kane’s chosen book as it touches on themes of “friendship, confidence and self-esteem”, the BBC said.

The Duchess of Cambridge (Kensington Palace/PA) PA Media - Kensington Palace

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge narrated the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Illustrated by Belfast artist Paul Howard, the book tells the story of baby barn owl Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

Among those to have recently read stories for children on CBeebies are singer Harry Styles, Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, US actor Steve Carell and actress and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, who signed her story in British Sign Language.

Harry Kane will read The Lion Inside on CBeebies at 6.50pm on October 10, with the special also set to be available on the iPlayer.