ESPN host responds after handling on-air earthquake 'like a boss'

An ESPN host was cool, calm and collected when an earthquake suddenly hit while she was live on air.

Malika Andrews was discussing the US women's basketball team's dramatic 67-66 gold medal victory over France on NBA Today when the 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in Los Angeles on Monday (August 12).

Like a pro, Andrews remained level-headed as she noted the cause of the shaking studio, she said: "As we have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles," and added: "we're just going to make sure that our studio lights, everything stays safe."

She then ensured that the production crew in the studio were alright and then smoothly switched the conversation back to the Olympics.

As Andrews smiled at the camera, she said to the viewers at home: "Thank you so much for bearing with us through that. Our studio was shaking just a little bit."

Then the show carried on, almost like the earthquake didn't even happen.

Afterwards, Andrews took to X, formerly Twitter to share her feelings about the unexcepted moment.

"Definitely a scary moment here in our LA studios," she admitted. "Thank you to our incredible staff and crew who stayed cool throughout!

"Stay safe, fellow Angelenos."

Meanwhile, Rebecca Lobo, who was discussing the basketball game with Andrews when the earthquake hit praised how Andrews remained calm and professional.

"I was stunned by both the earthquake and how @malika_andrews handled it like a boss. Wow," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another person added: "Malika Andrews just handled an earthquake on live TV like I swat flies. That was wild."

"You handled that like the rockstar that you are, Malika!" someone else added.

Elsewhere, the quake was also felt in nearby cities Pasadena and Glendale, and also up to the coastline in places such as Manhattan Beach and El Segundo.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel