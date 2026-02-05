Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy has unexpectedly become a Chinese New Year icon in China.

Images of the character – portrayed by Tom Felton – have been appearing across the country, from themed merchandise and shopping centre billboards to, reportedly, displays inside people’s homes.

So how did a Hogwarts villain end up associated with one of China’s biggest annual celebrations?

The answer lies in language. In Chinese, Malfoy’s surname is translated as 'Ma-er-fu,' which contains the words 'horse and fortune,' aligning with the upcoming Year of the Horse.

The Year of the Horse begins on 17 February, bringing the Year of the Snake to a close, an animal coincidence fans were quick to note, given Malfoy’s Slytherin affiliation and the serpent symbol of his Hogwarts house.

Even Felton himself seems entertained by the phenomenon, resharing news reports and social media clips about the trend on his Instagram Story.

Online, the cultural crossover has sparked widespread amusement, with one person writing: "That’s hilarious and incredibly on-brand. Only China could turn Draco Malfoy into a Lunar New Year mascot. modern folklore meets tradition in the most surreal way."

Another joked: "From Slytherin to the Year of the Dragon...Draco Malfoy’s global rebrand is wild."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Funny how pop culture crosses borders. A Hogwarts villain becoming a festive icon says a lot about global fandom power."

