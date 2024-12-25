News
In Pictures: Foam, fire and festivals – the lighter side of 2024

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race (Gareth Fuller/PA)
PA Archive/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Despite the backdrop of global wars and a continuing cost-of-living crisis, Britons still found time to have fun in 2024.

From racing through mud on lawnmowers to riding penny farthings while dressed in tweed, people up and down the country still found unusual ways to enjoy themselves.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the more bizarre activities of 2024.

The galley consumed by flames during the Up Helly Aa fire festivalThe Jarl Squad set light to the galley in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa fire festival (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Revellers dressed in Norse costumes holding flaming torchesOriginating in the 1880s, the festival celebrates Shetland’s Norse heritage (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Riders dressed in tweed gathered on their bikes before the start of the annual Tweed RunRiders gather before the start of the annual Tweed Run (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Jeff Moore

People dressed in tweed riding bikes, including a man on a penny farthingDogs and penny farthings were on show during the annual cycling event in London (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Members of the Pentacle Drummers perform in front of a burning wicker manMembers of the Pentacle Drummers perform in front of a burning wicker man (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

A man wearing a costume is in silhouette in front of a bonfireThe Beltain Celtic Fire Festival took place at Butser Ancient Farm, near Waterlooville, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Competitors race in a heat during the World Lawnmower ChampionshipsCompetitors race in a heat during the World Lawnmower Championships (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

A man looking under his mowerThe event is held by the British Lawn Mower Racing Association at Pondfield Farm, Alford, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Two men sprawled in mudCompetitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race in Essex (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Building restoration specialists abseil down the walls of Warwick Castle during the landmark\u2019s annual external cleanBuilding restoration specialists abseil down the walls of Warwick Castle during the landmark’s annual external clean (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fightStudents take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Students taking part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fightThe event takes place on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

People jump the fire during the Beltane celebrations at Glastonbury Chalice WellPeople jump the fire during the Beltane celebrations at Glastonbury Chalice Well (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Ben Birchall

A green man observes a modern interpretation of the ancient Celtic pagan fertility rite of springA green man observes a modern interpretation of the ancient Celtic pagan fertility rite of spring (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Participants during an annual bonfire night procession held by the Lewes Bonfire SocietiesParticipants during an annual bonfire night procession held by the Lewes Bonfire Societies (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

A man in a horned helmet holding a flaming torchThe parade goes through the town of Lewes in East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

