In Pictures: Foam, fire and festivals – the lighter side of 2024

Despite the backdrop of global wars and a continuing cost-of-living crisis, Britons still found time to have fun in 2024.

From racing through mud on lawnmowers to riding penny farthings while dressed in tweed, people up and down the country still found unusual ways to enjoy themselves.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the more bizarre activities of 2024.

The Jarl Squad set light to the galley in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa fire festival (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Originating in the 1880s, the festival celebrates Shetland’s Norse heritage (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Riders gather before the start of the annual Tweed Run (Jeff Moore/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Dogs and penny farthings were on show during the annual cycling event in London (Jeff Moore/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Members of the Pentacle Drummers perform in front of a burning wicker man (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The Beltain Celtic Fire Festival took place at Butser Ancient Farm, near Waterlooville, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Competitors race in a heat during the World Lawnmower Championships (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The event is held by the British Lawn Mower Racing Association at Pondfield Farm, Alford, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race in Essex (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Building restoration specialists abseil down the walls of Warwick Castle during the landmark’s annual external clean (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The event takes place on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

People jump the fire during the Beltane celebrations at Glastonbury Chalice Well (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Ben Birchall

A green man observes a modern interpretation of the ancient Celtic pagan fertility rite of spring (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Participants during an annual bonfire night procession held by the Lewes Bonfire Societies (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller