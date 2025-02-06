Awards ceremonies inevitably bring out the weird, wacky and wonderful outfits to play. So when Jaden Smith rocked up to the Grammys with a castle on his head, the internet was left scratching their heads.

On Sunday (2 February), the biggest night in music took over the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Stars took centre stage to offer poignant speeches after bagging awards, along with a string of entertaining, theatric performances.

Before the awards show had even started, celebs on the red carpet already set the tone for the night with fans flocking to social media to discuss some of the outfit choices.

One being Will Smith's son, Jaden.

The 26-year-old opted for an all-black Louis Vuitton suit – with a gothic castle as his headpiece.

The sculptural 'Vampire Castle' headpiece was designed by ABODI, who shared the inspiration behind the piece over on Instagram.

"We custom made the castle for his red carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards," they wrote. "The artistic combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori."

Despite the artistic backstory, it didn't take long for fans to meme-ify it online.

"Knowing Jaden Smith somebody prolly told him he’s living in his own head so he said bet," one theorised.

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Jaden Smith is a perfect example of what happens when rich kids grow up in an environment completely devoid of any form of constructive criticism."

One joked about the poor person stuck behind Smith in the audience.

Another said: "Jaden Smith you're not a vibe bro."

And if that wasn't enough, others humoured how it was just as bad as Bianca Censori's fashion concept. Censori was spotted on the red carpet donning a black coat, alongside husband Kanye 'Ye' West.

When she removed the coat, Censori was completely nude with nothing but a sheer mini-dress – inevitably sending social media into a frenzy.

There were also a series of defining Grammy moments which the internet later shared through memes.

