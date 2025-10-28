Jamaica set for strongest hurricane on record - here's how to stay safe

Jamaica is bracing itself as Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, is expected to make landfall and bring with it winds of up to 175mph (280kmph).

It could be the strongest storm to hit the country since records began 174 years ago in 1851, as experts warn the extreme weather could cause devastating flooding and landslides.

The accelerating hurricane is anticipated to make landfall with between 15 and 30 inches (38.1cm to 76.2cm) of rain in Jamaica and southern Hispaniola, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered by the authorities in several high-risk areas in the southeast of the island.

There are 850 shelters across the island that can accommodate up to 20,000 of Jamaica's population, 2.8 million, as per Sky News.

Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a Category 5 storm as it approaches Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. NOAA via Getty Images

"There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5," warned Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday, who spoke of how the hurricane will impact farmlands, homes, ports and airports.

So far, seven people have died in the Caribbean, including three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic.

"It’s a catastrophic situation expected in Jamaica," the World Meteorological Organization's tropical cyclone specialist Anne-Claire Fontan told a Geneva press briefing, as reported by Reuters. "For Jamaica, it will be the storm of the century for sure."

A man watches the waves crash into the walls at the Kingston Waterfront on October 27, 2025 Ricardo Makyn/AFP via Getty Images

Tourists visiting Jamaica have also taken to social media to share how they are stuck in the country as their flights were cancelled due to the severe weather.

Here is some advice on how to stay safe during the hurricane:

Ensure you follow evacuation protocols - if you've been told to leave an area due to the dangers, it is important to listen to the authorities.

- if you've been told to leave an area due to the dangers, it is important to listen to the authorities. Only leave the evacuation point if you've been given the all-clear - wait until authorities say it is safe to return home, as the worst of the hurricane may be over, but there are also other elements to be aware of, such as flooding.

- wait until authorities say it is safe to return home, as the worst of the hurricane may be over, but there are also other elements to be aware of, such as flooding. Avoid contact with floodwater, as this may contain bacteria and debris.

as this may contain bacteria and debris. Be careful when returning home - be sure to check that there aren't any loose power lines, gas leaks, or any other kind of damage to the building structure before going inside.

- be sure to check that there aren't any loose power lines, gas leaks, or any other kind of damage to the building structure before going inside. Flashlight over candles . This is to avoid any risk of igniting any potential leaking gas.

. This is to avoid any risk of igniting any potential leaking gas. Dry things off quickly to avoid the spread of mould.

to avoid the spread of mould. Evidence of damage - ensure you make a note of the damage caused by the hurricane with photos before you begin the cleaning process, and contact your insurance company if there is damage.

- ensure you make a note of the damage caused by the hurricane with photos before you begin the cleaning process, and contact your insurance company if there is damage. Don't use a generator indoors . This includes a garage - you could be putting yourself at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be deadly.

. This includes a garage - you could be putting yourself at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be deadly. Stay hydrated - it is important to remember this and to look after yourself.

- it is important to remember this and to look after yourself. Look after your mental health - looking after yourself also means mental health, especially during an emotionally testing time like this, and seek support from your loved ones too.

