Rosalía has unveiled ‘Berghain’, the first hotly anticipated single from her upcoming album LUX – and it’s safe to say fans are utterly speechless.

The track is a multilingual journey, blending German, Spanish and English, but what’s really caught listeners off guard is Rosalía’s transformation into full-blown opera mode.

And if that wasn’t enough, the song also features none other than Björk and Yves Tumor.

At one haunting point, a choir sings in German “Seine Angst ist meine Angst, Seine Wut ist meine Wut, Seine Liebe ist meine Liebe, Sein Blut ist mein Blut,” which translates to “His fear is my fear, his rage is my rage, his love is my love, his blood is my blood.”

Björk’s English chorus follows: “This is divine intervention / The only way to save us is through divine intervention / The only way I will be saved is through divine intervention.”

The visuals, shot in Warsaw by Rosalía’s frequent collaborator Nicolás Méndez, depict her as a grieving widow attempting to piece her world back together.

Reactions came thick and fast, leaving fans, DJs and listeners equally stunned by the unexpected turn.

Even New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe confessed: "For the first time in my career, I'm kinda speechless."

Elsewhere, Holden Smith – who has amassed a dedicated TikTok following from delving into pop culture news – says he has "never heard music like this in my entire life".

He described 'Berghain' as "all over the place," but in the "best way possible".

Over on X/Twitter, fans were just as stunned, flooding timelines with their disbelief at Rosalía's dramatic new sound.

"Rosalía is exactly who she thinks she is," another simply put it.

Rosalía's album LUX is set to drop on 7 November, executively produced by Rosalía and recorded with The London Symphony Orchestra. It's said to feature collabs with Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Yahritza, Björk, Carminho and Yves Tumor.

