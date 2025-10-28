AOC has epic clapback for right-wing influencer who challenged her to a debate

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had an epic clapback for a right-wing influencer who challenged her to a debate.

It unfolded when Riley Gaines , a former collegiate swimmer who has since pivoted to right-wing political activism, went on Fox News after a spat on X/Twitter, which started after Gaines suggested America was being “ destroyed from within ” by NYC mayor hopeful Zohran Mamdani.

Seemingly taking issue with AOC’s response that referenced her performance as an athlete, Gaines went on TV to propose a debate.

“Here’s what I will say – I want to honestly challenge AOC to a debate,” Gaines said. “She can defend socialism, I will defend capitalism. She can defend removing God, I will defend embracing a biblical worldview. She can defend child sacrifice, I will defend the sanctity of life.

“Any of the radical, insane Democratic policies and platform that they stand for, I will debate the opposite. I’m challenging AOC to it here.”

AOC had a stunning comeback, responding: “And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job.”

“Cook her,” someone responded.

Another wrote: “Lmao you going 2 for 2.”

Someone else said: “AOC on X dot com today.”

One person joked: “In a one-on-one debate against AOC, Riley Gaines would still tie for 5th place and then blame transgender people.”

Another argued: “I don’t care. I like that the Democrats are finally playing the same game that the Republicans have been for over a decade now. Being the bigger person doesn’t do s**t!”

