Adam Brody on acting opposite wife Leighton Meester in 'Nobody Wants This' season 2

Adam Brody has opened up about working alongside his wife, Leighton Meester, in season two of Nobody Wants This.

The actor, who stars opposite Kristen Bell in the Netflix comedy, said having Meester join the cast was lovely, joking "I don't know her that well" before saying it was wonderful to see her play.

Bell praised Meester's improve skills as her characters childhood nemesis saying “people don't realise how comedically talented she is.”

Nobody Wants This is currently out on Netflix.

