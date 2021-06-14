Thousands want Jeff Bezos to buy and eat the Mona Lisa and it’s as weird as it sounds

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is not exactly short of a penny or two, and now people want him to use his extraordinary wealth to buy and eat a famous work of art.

A petition for the multi-billionaire to use his extreme wealth to buy Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting and eat it has thousands of signatures.

The change.org petition was launched last year but has recently started to get traction and momentum. The description says: “Nobody has eaten the Mona Lisa and we feel Jeff Bezos needs to take a stand and make this happen.”

At the time of writing, nearly 4,000 people want to see Bezos take on the bizarre challenge.

It will be tough to get his hands on, though, as the painting is owned by the French government and is one of the main attractions at the Louvre in Paris.

Price won’t be an issue for Bezos if he does want to buy the painting. Although it’s not clear exactly how much the Mona Lisa is worth, valuations range from hundreds of millions to 42 billion pounds.

Forbes estimates Bezos’ net wealth to be around £140bn and he’s been known to treat himself to some seriously expensive treats.

Bezos forked out £46 million to buy himself a Gulfstream G-650ER – one of the fastest commercial jets out there.

He’s also no stranger to odd purchases, as he spent £29 million on a big clock that ticks once a year and will last for 10,000 years. It is powered by the day and night thermal cycles.

In 2018, he tweeted that the 500ft tall clock was a “symbol for long-term thinking”.

In February, Bezos announced he will be stepping down as CEO of Amazon to have time to focus on other things.