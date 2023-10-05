How many people has Joe Biden's dog Commander bitten?

Joe Biden's dog, Commander, has been moved out of the White House after biting one too many people.

The two-year-old German Shepherd bit a Secret Service agent who required medical treatment at the scene last week.

But that is not the only person he has bitten. The grand total of those who have taken a chew from the dog is... 11, or even more!

"The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day," Jill Biden's spokeswoman, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions. Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated."

CNN reported that Commander had been involved in more than the 11 biting incidents acknowledged by the Secret Service.

It said the real number was higher, with one bite requiring hospital treatment and others needing medical attention from on-site staff.

The White House press secretary has previously blamed the attacks on the stress of living at the residence. "As you all know, the White House complex can be unique and very stressful," Karine Jean-Pierre said in July.

"It is unique and it is stressful for all of us. So you can imagine what it's like for a family pet or family pets, more broadly," she added.

That same month, White House officials said they were attempting new training techniques on Commander following the biting incidents.

Secret Service records obtained by a conservative group through a Freedom of Information Act request revealed details of some of the biting incidents involving Commander.

One happened on 26 October 2022 after First Lady Jill Biden was unable to keep Commander under control, an email says. Commander "came charging at me", the agent wrote in the email.

In the same month another officer wrote that he had been bitten twice. Another officer that witnessed the attack said they were forced to use a "steel cart to shield" themselves from the dog.

