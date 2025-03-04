Jon Stewart and Elon Musk team up to do ‘Daily Show’ under this one condition

Elon Musk is down to make a guest appearance on The Daily Show - but there's one stipulation he's made for this to happen...

It all started on X, formerly Twitter, when one user suggested that Musk appearing on the late-night political satire show could be beneficial in sharing to viewers what the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is all about.

In response, the billionaire seemed up for this, however, he did outline a condition that would need to be met.

"I will do it if the show airs unedited," Musk replied at the end of last month (February 25), wanting his appearance to be unfiltered.

To which the official account of The Daily Show responded and appeared to be more than happy to accommodate Musk with this request as it replied: "@elonmusk we'd be delighted!"

Meanwhile, Stewart similarly shared this opinion during his show on Monday (March 3).

“After thinking about his offer, I thought, ‘Hey, that’s actually how the in-studio interviews normally air, is unedited. So, sure, we’d be delighted," he said and added that he “thinks it’ll be a very interesting conversation”.

The host then mentioned a claim Musk made about him in a follow-up post.

“He then said, after saying he’d like to come on, ‘Jon Stewart cannot be trusted’, and that I am a propagandist and that I am not bipartisan,” Stewart noted.

In response, Stewart highlighted Musk's loyalty to Trump: “Again, the guy who custom-made his own Dark-MAGA hat – that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the president who he spent $270m to elect – thinks I’m just too partisan.”

He continued with a direct message to Musk: “Look, Elon, I do have some criticism about DOGE. I support, in general, the idea of efficiency and delivering better services to the American public in cheaper and more efficient ways. And if you want to come on and talk about it on the show, great. And if you don’t want to, sure.

“But can we just drop the pretence that you won’t do it because I don’t measure up to the standards of neutral discourse that you demand and display at all times? Because, quite frankly, that’s bulls***. You know it, I know it. It’s bulls***.”

Elsewhere, Elon Musk float depicted holding swastika and poo-filled X megaphone, and Musk’s ‘woke mind virus’ tweet about the NHS sparks backlash.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.