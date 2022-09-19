Justin Trudeau was filmed singing Bohemian Rhapsody in a hotel lobby on Saturday night (September 17), belting out the Queen anthem while in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the apparent musical tribute, the Canadian prime minister look relaxed as he sported a purple T-shirt and leaned his hands on the piano in the lobby of the Corinthia Hotel - just minutes away from where the Queen was lying-in-state - as the Queen classic was played.

A small gathering of the Canadian delegation, as well as hotel guests, watched the sing-song of the iconic ballad.

The 50-year-old could be heard harmonising with the pianist and singing the following lyrics: "...I need no sympathy/ Easy come, easy go, little high, little low" and "Anyway the wind blows."

It was Quebec pianist Gregory Charles who played the keys to the song as he told Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper: "Everyone sang with me for two hours. That was the feeling, that was a lot of fun."

Though the singing spectacle has angered Canadians on social media, with people describing Trudeau's singing as "disrespectful," and "tone deaf."

One person said: "Paying tribute? How tone-deaf do you have to be to think this is somehow a tribute? This is an embarrassment."

"Embarrassing. Couldn't keep it normal for a couple of days while the Queen is lying-in-state," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Trudeau even wants to make the Queen's funeral about himself..."

While others defended Trudeau's musical moment and felt he did "nothing wrong."

One person said: "You’re only annoyed of this because you don’t like Trudeau to begin with. There is nothing wrong with him singing & being a normal person during the evening in a non-official event and setting. He’s the Prime Minister, but he’s not a robot."

"I find it totally ridiculous to suggest that this is somehow disrespectful," another person wrote. "I’m sure all of the former prime ministers alongside the rest of the Canadian convoy had moments when they weren’t silent and in funeral mode."



Someone else commented: "We are reaching here. I don't see the big deal."

A spokesperson from Trudeau's office said in a statement: "After dinner on Saturday, the Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty.



"Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and Order of Canada recipient, played piano in the hotel lobby, which resulted in some members of the delegation including the Prime Minister joining."

They added: "Over the past 10 days, the Prime Minister has taken part in various activities to pay his respects for the Queen, and today, the entire delegation is taking part in the State Funeral."

