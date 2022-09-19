This was the last person to visit the Queen's lying-in-state

The last person leaving the Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall has described the 'privilege' of the moment.

Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the RAF from Melton Mowbray, had already been around once, when she decided to queue again.

"I went in at 1:15 this morning", she said. "It's one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here."

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried following a ceremony attended by world leaders this morning.

