People watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral today (19 September) were taken aback after seeing a spider crawling across a card on the late monarch's coffin.



Footage of the arachnid atop the Queen's coffin was shared on social media, following its entrance to Westminster Abbey.

And naturally, many online didn't hesitate to comment on the critter after it made a guest appearance.

One person on Twitter wrote: "The most famous spider in the world right now. #queensfuneral #QueenElizabethIIMemorial.”

"Favourite moment? The spider crawling across the card atop the coffin. Briefly, the most famous spider in the whole of Englandshire. #spider #queensfuneral," another added.

A third quipped: "Piers Morgan is now coming up with a story of how to blame Meghan for sabotaging the coffin with spiders," another joked.

The spider, seemingly gaining notoriety, even had a Twitter page created for the spider called @QECoffinSpider.

"You should see how many other spiders I had to beat to get this gig #queensfuneral #QueenElizabeth," a tweet on the page reads.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place today (19 September) at Westminster Abbey after the UK's longest reigning monarch passed away on Thursday, 8 September, in Balmoral, Scotland.

The late monarch lay in state at Westminster Hall for four days after her body was flown down from Scotland on 13 September.

It rested in Buckingham Palace for one night before it was taken to Westminster Hall by the gun carriage that brought the Queen's remains to the funeral.

After today, the Queen's remains will be taken to Windsor, where she will be placed next to her late husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's chapel.

This will occur after a "deeply personal" private service for her family.

