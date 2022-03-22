A plaque bearing a photo and description of German philosopher Karl Marx once hung outside study room 229 at the University of Florida but now its just a plain grey sign, according to the Campus Reform.

Last week, the University of Florida removed the name of the 'Karl Marx Group Study Room' and changed it to 'Group Study Room 229' and claimed the decision was made because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Given current events in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world, we determined it was appropriate to remove the name of Karl Marx that was placed on a group study room at the University of Florida in 2014," Hessy Fernandez, director of strategic communications at the University of Florida told Campus Reform.

Marx influenced the world with his book, The Communist Manifesto in 1848. Although some cite Marx's work as inspiration for Russia's communist revolution, most historians agree it was not implemented the way Marx intended.

Following the announcement, people on Twitter expressed their disappointment in the University's decision.

"Lol as if current Russia is even remotely communist people are really having a hard time realizing that Putin is what you get when you mix American capitalism with secret police tactics and take away any pretense of caring about the moral high ground," CK said on Twitter.

"The University of Florida decided to change the name of a room in one of the libraries from the Karl Marx Reading Room, due to the invasion of Ukraine...let thank sink in for a moment if it doesn't immediately make you question what kind of "higher learning" is taking place here," Ranson chimed in.

Marx has always been a polarizing historical figure, so the decision to remove or keep the plaque was likely going to cause a stir either way.

In 2020, a Tory MP called for a statue of Marx to be removed from North London for 'promotion of an ideology leading to mass oppression and the death of over 100 million people last century.'

Study room 229 is in Library West of the George A. Smathers Libraries on campus. Other study rooms in the building are named after famous historical figures including Martin Luther King Jr., Margaret Mead, Gandhi, and more.

The spokesperson for the University of Florida said no other room names would be removed nor would any replace room 229.

