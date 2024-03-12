Adobe’s stock price bounced on day of Kate Middleton’s photo statement

As the social media discourse over the Princess of Wales’ edited Mother’s Day photo continues, over on the stock exchange it appears Photoshop’s parent company Adobe – coincidentally – witnessed a boost in its stock price at the end of Monday’s trading.

Amid ongoing conspiracy theories over her health following “planned abdominal surgery” back in January, Kate issued a photo of her and her children on Sunday, only for multiple news agencies to pull the snap when people pointed out multiple errors contained in the image – from Kate missing her wedding ring to areas Charlotte and Louis’s clothes not matching up.

On Monday morning, Kensington Palace issued a statement from the princess which said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

The royal’s comments soon sparked jokes online, with social media users imagining the possibility of Kate having an Adobe subscription:

The Nasdaq stock exchange listed Adobe’s (ADBE) closing price on Friday as $551.69, opening at $552.45 on Monday before closing at $560.42 later that day.

It’s unclear whether the fallout over Kate’s photoshopped image played any part in the stock price’s fluctuation, though it’s most likely a funny coincidence.

Indeed, business writer Trung Phan joked on Monday that the princess having a Creative Cloud subscription “added $3 billion to the company’s market cap”:

Financial outlets report Adobe is set to share its earnings for the first quarter of 2024 on Thursday, which might explain why there’s some trepidation on the stock market.

