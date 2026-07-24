Kim Kardashian is no stranger to launching a successful business (she's had 13 in total, in fact), but her latest venture couldn't be further from the world of Skims and Dash.

Despite launching in 2020, Kardashian joined energy drink brand Update as a co-founder in 2023 after trying the drink for herself; this week helping to rebrand and relaunch it to the world as part of her multiverse.

Appearing at a fake press conference in the launch video, Kardashian addressed some of her most viral moments, from failing the bar exam after studying to be a lawyer, to poking fun at media headlines about herself and juggling several businesses of her own while being a parent.

“I didn’t pass the bar, I raised it”, she teases while on display in a glass box at a museum.

@kimkardashian THR FUTURE OF ENERGY @Update

Update’s USP is that rather than being powered by caffeine and sugar, it contains paraxanthine, a naturally occurring compound produced when the body metabolises caffeine.

“Many of the benefits people associate with caffeine, such as improved alertness, focus, mental stamina, and energy utilization, are linked to paraxanthine itself”, their website says.

“By isolating paraxanthine, it is possible to deliver many of caffeine’s positive cognitive and energy effects—like delivering smoother, more consistent energy—compared to traditional caffeine sources, especially for individuals who are more sensitive to caffeine.”

That means you can drink jitter-free and avoid that post-lunch slump that we're all too familiar with - and it claims to have zero calories, artificial colours, or flavours.

The fresh packaging is also a nod to Kardashian’s aesthetic: Clean, simple, and with pops of colour and chrome to identify each flavour; which currently consists of berry, grape, peach, mandarin, and pineapple.

While it’s technically already six years old and already available to purchase in over 4,000 Walmart locations, this new era for the brand off the back of the now-viral campaign may just be the push it needed to elevate it to the same level as some of her other multi-million-dollar (or in Skims’ case, billion) brands.

“She is a genius. Using every bad comment about her and turning it into business”, one social media user commented on the launch post.

“You’ve literally made me want to buy some”, another noted, while a third chimed in: “So good I didn’t even realise it was an ad.”

As of right now, Update is only available in the US, but the brand claims they’re now working on taking it worldwide.

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